Columbia, NJ

Boys basketball: Columbia over West Caldwell Tech

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jalen Robinson had 18 points and Jaden Myers added 15 as Columbia was a 59-54 winner over West Caldwell Tech on Monday in...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Weequahic - Boys basketball recap

Alfonso Lombardi led Cedar Grove with 21 points in its 44-41 win against Weequahic in Newark. Eric Mazal picked up nine points as the second-leading scorer for Cedar Grove (12-12). Weequahic is now 3-15 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

West Side over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

West Side won for the eighth time in its last nine game, improving to 14-7 with a 63-44 win over East Orange in Orange. Naciear Kirksey and Jahzeer Gaskin had 14 points each to pace the Roughriders, and Devin Artis added 10. Kaleb Harmon and Nahum Lewis had 13 apiece...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy over Newark Lab - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos delivered 14 points, two rebounds and two steals for Newark Academy in its 57-29 victory against Newark Lab in Livingston. Kate Fishbone recorded nine points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Newark Academy (19-5) as the second-leading scorer. Mya Johnson posted 15 points as the game-high...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Barnes scores 36 as Edison knocks off Spotswood

Niko Barnes scored 36 points to lift Edison to a 74-55 win over Spotswood in Edison. Barnes, a senior guard, eclipsed 30 points in a game for the fourth time this year and second game in a row after putting up 31 in a win against Woodbridge yesterday. His 36 points was one point shy of his career high, when he had 37 in a loss to Plainfield on Dec. 29.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar went for 11 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds while Jessica Devine registered 11 points, five dimes, four boards and three swipes for Middlesex in its 43-41 win over South Plainfield in Middlesex. Madison Robel added to the victory for Middlesex (20-3) with six points, 16...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Falk scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block for Wallkill Valley in its 68-39 win over Sussex Tech in Hamburg. Anthomy Ciappara delivered 15 points, five boards, five assists and one block while Chris Greene posted a well-rounded nine points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks and three dimes for Wallkill Valley (18-6).
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap

Skylar Reale posted 16 points to guide Morristown-Beard in its 61-47 win over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Kirsten Harvett compiled 14 points as the second-leading scorer for Morristown-Beard (11-12). Caitlin O’Malley and Riley Feichtl generated 20 and 16 points, respectively, for Sussex Tech (9-16). The N.J. High School Sports...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Morris Knolls - Boys basketball recap

David Rigoglioso scored a game-high 21 points as Pequannock won its 13th straight game with a 73-61 win over Morris Knolls in Pompton Plains. Ethan Sutherland added 19 points and Karson Caluko had 12 for the Golden Panthers (21-2). Mike Rustad’s 18 points showed the way for Morris Knolls (15-10)....
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Barnegat - Girls basketball recap

Ronni Brucato dropped a game-high 18 points to lead red-hot Middletown North to a 47-29 win over Barnegat in Barnegat. The Lions (11-13), who were 4-12 at one point this season, won their fourth straight and have won six of their last seven games. Sophomore Madison Marcotte added a career-high...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Penns Grove over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Quadir Spikes scored a team-high 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists to lift Penns Grove past Deptford, 50-47, in Penns Grove. The Red Devils (9-14) bolted to a 25-18 lead by halftime and held off a late rally by the Spartans. Jakai Taylor added 10 points, Kamron...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Paulsboro over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Senior Aaliyyah Bateman posted a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds as Paulsboro defeated Bordentown, 34-25, in Paulsboro. The 15 points matched a season- and career-high for Bateman, and the 17 rebounds were a career high. The Red Raiders (7-13) led by two points entering the final quarter but...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro over Riverside - Boys basketball recap

Willingboro limited Riverside to just seven second-half points to rally for a 35-33 win in Riverside. The Chimeras (4-19) trailed by 10 at the half. Naim Louis-Foster was the lone Willingboro player in double figures with 10 points. Kahree Morris-Jones scored a game-high 15 points for the Rams (9-13). The...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Fair Lawn over Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap

Melanie Malkasyan provided 15 points for Fair Lawn in its 54-42 win against Kinnelon in Fair Lawn. Faith Erasmo and Melissa Viellette netted 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Fair Lawn (13-10). Carleigh Marx accounted for nine points and Rachel Schmitt turned in seven in the victory. Elle Tharby was...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over LEAP Academy - Boys basketball recap

Senior Anthony Charles matched his career high with 32 points to lead Clearview to an 85-46 win over LEAP Academy in Mullica Hill. Jamel Yasin and Kaprice Stewart supported Charles with 12 points each for the Pioneers (18-7), who have won six of their last seven games. Clearview will play...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Ava Hyams notched 17 points, six steals, three rebounds and two dimes for Kearny in its 58-18 win against Hoboken in Kearny. Maci Covello recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for Kearny (16-9). Alexandra White posted seven points to lead a balanced effort for...
KEARNY, NJ
