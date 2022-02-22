Boys basketball: Columbia over West Caldwell Tech

Niko Barnes scored 36 points to lift Edison to a 74-55 win over Spotswood in Edison. Barnes, a senior guard, eclipsed 30 points in a game for the fourth time this year and second game in a row after putting up 31 in a win against Woodbridge yesterday. His 36 points was one point shy of his career high, when he had 37 in a loss to Plainfield on Dec. 29.

SPOTSWOOD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO