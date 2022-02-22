ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees over Somerville - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alina Staten logged 17 points, three rebounds and three steals for Voorhees in its 49-30 win against Somerville in Glen Gardner. Ainsley O’Sullivan contributed with a well-rounded six...

