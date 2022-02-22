Voorhees over Somerville - Girls basketball recap
Alina Staten logged 17 points, three rebounds and three steals for Voorhees in its 49-30 win against Somerville in Glen Gardner. Ainsley O’Sullivan contributed with a well-rounded six...www.nj.com
Alina Staten logged 17 points, three rebounds and three steals for Voorhees in its 49-30 win against Somerville in Glen Gardner. Ainsley O’Sullivan contributed with a well-rounded six...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0