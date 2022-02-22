ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Restroom demolition at Heartwell Park

KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest School District is in need of new athletic facilities, but they need the public’s help first. Kevin Roman shines in the first weekend of racing at Fonner Park. The 69th consecutive...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

WTVQ

Demolition of ‘Meadowcrest Mansion’ in Lexington complete

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An historic home in Lexington is no more. Demolition is complete on Meadowcrest Mansion on Winchester Road near I-75 and Polo Club Boulevard. The demolition began in January on the 7,500 square foot showplace that was built in 1929 on Hamburg Place Farm. It was owned by the Madden Family for years. The current owners are planning a new development, which could include residential, medical buildings and restaurants.
LEXINGTON, KY
Newswatch 16

Nay Aug Park pool complex demolition begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Demolition has kicked off at the Nay Aug Pool Complex in Lackawanna County. The pools have been closed since 2019, when city officials discovered that the foundations of both pools were crumbling. Late last year, the state gave the city money to begin an overhaul of...
SCRANTON, PA
Valley News

San Jacinto Council approves major Mistletoe Park restroom improvements

The San Jacinto City Council approved a major improvement to the Mistletoe Park restroom facility, a $10,000 allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds to Voices for Children and the submission of a Regional Housing Needs Assessment plan to the state at its Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting. The improvement to the aging Mistletoe Park restroom at a cost of approximately $480,000 taken from CDBG funds will consist of removing and replacing the existing restroom facility and installation of the new facility that conforms with current ADA accessibility standards and requirements. The park is located at 421 S. Mistletoe Ave. on 2.23 acres near Tahquitz Street in the city. Mayor Crystal Ruiz joined the council in agreeing the current Mistletoe Park restroom is inadequate for handicapped.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Lincoln Journal Star

Wabash end of MoPac Trail to get parking lot, restroom

After more than 20 years, the furthest reach of the MoPac Trail is finally getting a parking lot — and a restroom. At its meeting Wednesday, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District’s board approved proposals for a trailhead at the trail’s end near Wabash. The plans...
LINCOLN, NE
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
News On 6

Demolition Underway On Collapsed Drumright Building

Demolition is underway on a Drumright building that partially collapsed in December of 2021. The Drumright Fire Chief says high winds caused the Reynolds Building and Cook's Flowers to collapse. The two buildings should be gone by early this week.
DRUMRIGHT, OK
Logan Daily News

Campground put on notice: No restrooms means no campers

LOGAN – The Lost Hollow Campground on Harble Griffith Road in Logan is still technically non-compliant with state law, because people are currently staying there despite the fact that the restroom facilities have been shut down for the winter. However, according to a county health official, members of the...
LOGAN, OH
NBC Connecticut

Demolition of New London Apartments Underway

Construction crews began demolition Wednesday of the former federally subsidized Thames River Apartments in New London. No tenants have lived in the 124-unit public housing complex since 2018. "It is with mixed emotions for many people that this era in New London's history is coming to an end," said Mayor...
NEW LONDON, CT
Riverhead News-Review

Demolition of house decried in Dering Harbor

The demolition of what has been called an historic house in the Village of Dering Harbor sparked outrage among residents, with the action coming just days before the Board of Trustees was to consider a moratorium on demolishing houses to prevent the loss of buildings with historic character. A building...
POLITICS
KSNB Local4

Buffalo County updates polling places

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Due to redistricting, some Buffalo county residents may have a new polling locations this May and November. Precinct #29, which used to be at Ace Irrigation, will now be at the University of Nebraska Cooperative Extension Buffalo County Building in the meeting room. Additionally, two polling...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
The Day

Demolition continues on Crystal Avenue

An excavator from Stamford Wrecking Co. digs at the debris pile that used to be the A building at the former Thames River Apartments off Crystal Avenue in New London Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The demolition, which began with a ceremonial event on Feb. 8, is expected to be completed...
NEW LONDON, CT
The Blade

Ned Skeldon Stadium set for demolition

The long-vacated Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee is slated for demolition. The former home of the Toledo Mud Hens at 2901 Key St. stadium will be razed, under a $1.1 million contract on the agenda of the Lucas County commissioners on Tuesday.
KSNB Local4

Kearney still looking for city manager

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - After one candidate dropped out and no job offer to another candidate, the city of Kearney is continuing its search for a city manager. Current city manager Mike Morgan announced last year that he’s retiring. In a press release Thursday, the city said Morgan would remain in office until the end of April.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney City Council to vote on new trash compactor

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council will decide whether to buy a new trash compactor for the landfill on Tuesday. According to a memo for Tuesday’s meeting, It would replace a compactor lost in a recent fire at the landfill. The city is buying the compactor through a national municipal contracting agency. The agency is working with Roadbuilders Machinery and Supply company of Grand Island.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney City Council to vote on $4.9M water tower bid

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney City Council will vote during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a $4.9 million bid to construct a new water tower in the city. Back in December, the City Council approved plans for the construction of a new 2 million gallon elevated water reservoir to be located east of N Avenue and South of 48th Street.
KEARNEY, NE

