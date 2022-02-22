Restroom demolition at Heartwell Park

The San Jacinto City Council approved a major improvement to the Mistletoe Park restroom facility, a $10,000 allotment of Community Development Block Grant funds to Voices for Children and the submission of a Regional Housing Needs Assessment plan to the state at its Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting. The improvement to the aging Mistletoe Park restroom at a cost of approximately $480,000 taken from CDBG funds will consist of removing and replacing the existing restroom facility and installation of the new facility that conforms with current ADA accessibility standards and requirements. The park is located at 421 S. Mistletoe Ave. on 2.23 acres near Tahquitz Street in the city. Mayor Crystal Ruiz joined the council in agreeing the current Mistletoe Park restroom is inadequate for handicapped.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO