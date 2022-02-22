ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia, NZ dlrs find comfort in rising resource prices

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were holding their ground on Tuesday as strength in global commodity prices helped offset some of the investor unease about Russia's incursion into eastern Ukraine.

Both countries are major commodity exporters, with Australia having a major presence in energy through coal and liquefied natural gas.

The Aussie was further aided by gains against the euro which has shed around three cents in the past couple of weeks as tensions escalated to stand at A$1.5716 .

Against the U.S. dollar, the Aussie edged up a fraction to $0.7197 in a relatively resilient performance given its usual sensitivity to losses in world equity markets.

Chart support lies at $0.7158 and $0.7100, with resistance around $0.7228 and $0.7250.

The kiwi dollar steadied at $0.6704 , having recovered from an early dip to $0.6680 support. It still faces stiff resistance around $0.6730/35.

Markets were pondering what impact a possible war in Ukraine combined with rising commodity prices might have on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy decision on Wednesday.

The spike in geopolitical uncertainty might argue against an aggressive move, but the ongoing surge in oil prices could underline the need to contain inflationary pressures at home.

Investors assume a quarter-point hike to 1.0% is a done deal and, given high readings for local inflation, have priced in a around a one-in-three risk of a half-point rise.

"A 25bp increase is more likely than a 50bp one, given previous guidance that the tightening cycle would play out in gradual increments," said Imre Speizer, head of NZ strategy at Westpac.

He also expects the RBNZ to lift its projected course for the official cash rate so it peaks at 2.75% or 3.0%, compared to the current 2.5%.

The central bank might also provide more detail on how it will run down the NZ$50 billion in bond holdings amassed during the pandemic-driven quantitative easing (QE) programme, likely favouring a passive stance.

"RBNZ officials have so far indicated a preference for a smooth and orderly exit from QE, which doesn't affect the market," he added. "Actively selling QE-related bonds before maturity would be tantamount to monetary policy tightening."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday announced a shake up of its market operations as it prepares for eventual rate rises and a contracting balance sheet. read more

Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Stark warning Ukraine conflict with Russia will make Australian power and petrol bills even MORE expensive as fuel soars to almost $2 a litre

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has warned an escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could result in higher energy costs and significantly hit the global economic recovery. Global oil prices are already heading towards $US100 a barrel on the risk of all-out war, which has sent Australian petrol prices soaring to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs hold gains, bond market mourns RBA buying

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying for a fourth session of gains on Thursday as global equity markets rallied and commodities kept climbing, while Australian bonds formally waved goodbye to buying by the central bank. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ceased its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower, NZ dips

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker session on Wall Street on Friday, as tensions in Ukraine and the United States warning of an imminent Russian invasion hurt investor sentiment. The share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 127.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% in early trading. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Australia#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Bank Of New Zealand#Australian#Aussie#Westpac#Rbnz
Reuters

Australia shares set to gain at open, NZ rises

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to extend their rally into a third consecutive day, as local technology stocks were expected to track the U.S. tech sector's overnight surge. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 75.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Chris Reese)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Australia
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
The Independent

Oil prices climb to record highs while global stocks fall on fears of impending Ukraine conflict

Global oil prices climbed to record highs on Tuesday while global equity markets slipped amid fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would disrupt supply chains.Brent crude reached a seven-year high of almost $98 (£72), just hours after Russia recognised two rebel regions in Ukraine as independent states on Monday evening.The move has sparked concerns among western countries that Russia could embark on an all-out invasion of Ukraine, with UK cabinet minister Sajid Javid saying that the “invasion of Ukraine has begun”.Several countries, including the US and UK, have threatened to impose sanctions on the Vladimir Putin government.Crude oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

327K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy