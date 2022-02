Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Daft Punk’s 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, “Homework” comes the surprise release of “Homework Digital Deluxe.” The physical boxed set arrives in April; the full track list appears below. It will be previewed with an unreleased, exclusive and time-limited piece of content showing on 2/22 at 2:22pm PST: a one-off livestream of the “Twitch of the Mayan 97” concert that you can hear here. The concert was filmed at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles on December 17, 1997, during the “Daftendirektour,” the duo’s first concert tour. The news comes...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO