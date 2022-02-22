ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calorie Restriction Trial Reveals Gene That May Prolong Healthy Life

Cover picture for the articleNow, a team led by researchers from Yale University has investigated the effects of calorie restriction in people. Their findings, which appear in Science, may eventually lead to new ways to extend healthy life. In animal studies, calorie reductions of 40% are common. However, as the authors of the...

Metabolic and Immune Responses Associated With Longevity Improved by Calorie Restriction

Calorie restriction improves metabolic and immune responses that help determine both how long a person lives and how many years of good health they enjoy, a new study shows. “Two years of modest calorie restriction reprogrammed the pathways in fat cells that help regulate the way mitochondria generate energy, the body’s anti-inflammatory responses, and potentially longevity,” said Eric Ravussin, Ph.D., Associate Executive Director for Clinical Science at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. “In other words, calorie restriction rewires many of the metabolic and immune responses that boost lifespan and health span.”
