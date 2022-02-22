ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The South Accounts For The Majority (34.9%) Of The Nation’s Margarita Sales

By SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Margarita Day on February 22nd rims a glass with salt and serves up a beverage that tastes like the summer sun. When it comes to sorting out the legends associated with the origin of the margarita, there are many. Two things are certain; the cocktail included tequila, and the bartender...

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Rogue cruise ships wanted for millions in unpaid bills seized by authorities in Bahamas: report

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas in an attempt to avoid a warrant in the United States for unpaid warrants have been seized by authorities. The Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were boarded by authorities near Freeport, Bahamas, on Friday night in relation to a US warrant for unpaid fuel bills of at least $4.6 million, according to Daily Mail.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
InsideHook

The World’s Best Vodka Is Just $20 But Not Available in the US

Vodka gets a bad rap, but you can have one very legitimate complaint: the world’s best isn’t currently available in the United States. The World Vodka Awards 2022, a subset of the the World Drinks Awards, honored Saint Gérmont Premium Vodka as the “best in the world,” according to The Drinks Business (official results will be out on Friday). The vodka produced by the discount supermarket chain Aldi, which sells spirits in its European stores.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise Line currently has 19 cruise ships back in service with plans to have their entire U.S. fleet back in operation by this spring. Carnival is currently offering cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Long Beach, New Orleans, and other ports around the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crushed Ice#Margaritas#Food Drink#Beverages#Esquire#Margaritaville#Ziegfield#German#Mexican#Spanish
Norristown Times Herald

A national day to celebrate — the Margarita

I am frequently asked how I come up with ideas for columns. One way is looking at the “National Day Calendar” www.NationalDayCalendar.com hanging in my office. Among the 1,500 plus listings, there are many food celebrations, paying homage to our favorite foods and libations. February 22 lists two, “National Cook a Sweet Potato Day” and “Margarita Day.” I thought February is an odd time of the year to be celebrating the root vegetable enjoyed during the fall holiday season. Margarita Day in February? Well, I am thinking frozen Margaritas. At first, I thought that February is also an odd time to celebrate the Margarita; then again, there are those that live in places that enjoy beach weather this time of year, needing a refreshing and cold drink keep them cool, while we are bundled up here in the Northeast.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Nitro Pepsi, the First Ever Nitrogen-Infused Cola, Hits Stores This March

Pepsi is breaking ground with its latest soda. On Wednesday, the beverage giant announced the launch of Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market. Available nationwide beginning on March 28, Nitro Pepsi is "softer than a soft drink," the brand said in a release, explaining "it is creamy and smooth, with a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 95.5

Who’s a Parrot Head This National Margarita Day?

So I guess, for a lot of folks, today being 2/22/22 on a Tuesday was a fairly big deal to folks. But to me, a much larger deal is that today is National Margarita Day. Even though I don't like them myself, I know that they are very popular. And...
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Some of San Antonio's best National Margarita Day deals

San Antonio bars and restaurants have a few more weeks to shake up their National Margarita Day celebrations, but one burger place is a freebie frontrunner with their newly-announced deal. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering free sample-size tequila cocktails to celebrate the food and beverage holiday. Hopdoddy is marking National...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy