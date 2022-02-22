ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is A ‘Brain Pacemaker?’ (Video)

By MayoClinic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 3 million adults in the U.S. are living with epilepsy. It’s a seizure disorder caused by abnormal brain activity. The seizures can lead to physical injury, emotional health issues or even death. Medications and surgery are two forms of treatment. But nearly 10 years ago, the...

Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Constant tinnitus is linked to altered brain activity

There has to date been no reliable objective method of diagnosing tinnitus. Researchers from Karolinska Institutet now show that brainstem audiometry can be used to measure changes in the brain in people with constant tinnitus. The study has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Tinnitus is currently not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WMAZ

First-ever brain scan of dying person suggests 'last recall'

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The brain scan depicted above is not the one studied by scientists. After recording the final moments of a dying person's brain, scientists suggest people could experience a "last recall" of their lives. The new study was published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. It...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Treatment in Early Life Prevents Autism Symptoms From Developing in Mice

Identifying the window of development could reveal ideal time to intervene in autism. Timing is key when treating developmental disorders. Blocking an overactive signaling pathway during the first five weeks of life prevents autism symptoms from ever developing in mice, according to new research published in JNeurosci. The brain develops...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Could Be Linked to the Effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the Vagus Nerve

New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, April 23-26) suggests that many of the symptoms connected to post-COVID syndrome (PCC, also known as long COVID) could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve – one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body. The study is by Dr. Gemma Lladós and Dr. Lourdes Mateu, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma and obstructive sleep apnea

Asthma and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are long-term respiratory disorders that affect breathing. Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways. OSA leads to upper airway obstruction. Both asthma and OSA affect breathing. However, each has different causes, symptoms, and treatments. There is a link between the two conditions. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Brain scan reveals patient’s ‘last thoughts’ just before they died in landmark study

A landmark study involving a dying person’s brain activity could provide an explanation for reports of people vividly recalling their lives in near-death experiences.The study has revealed patterns around the time of death similar to those during dreaming and memory recall and challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends.The findings, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience, also raise important questions related to the timing of organ donation.Neuroscientists, including Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu, Estonia, were initially studying the brain waves of an 87-year-old epilepsy patient for seizures using an electroencephalography (EEG) device, but...
SCIENCE
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Congestive Heart Failure vs. Heart Failure: Is There a Difference?

Congestive heart failure (CHF) and heart failure are chronic progressive conditions characterized by a weakened heart that is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. Heart failure often refers to early-stage weakening of the heart without congestion. As the damage to the heart progresses, it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - As the wave of omicron cases declines, experts are worried about long-haul effects from the virus, but there is a promising treatment for those searching for relief. Angela Keen has been going to Brain Health Hawaii every day since October for daily treatments for her long-haul...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER

