What Is A ‘Brain Pacemaker?’ (Video)

A landmark study involving a dying person’s brain activity could provide an explanation for reports of people vividly recalling their lives in near-death experiences.The study has revealed patterns around the time of death similar to those during dreaming and memory recall and challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends.The findings, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience, also raise important questions related to the timing of organ donation.Neuroscientists, including Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu, Estonia, were initially studying the brain waves of an 87-year-old epilepsy patient for seizures using an electroencephalography (EEG) device, but...

