Michigan coach banned Juwan Howard for rest of regular season, fined $40K

Juwan Howard said after Sunday's game his anger stemmed from Wisconsin calling a timeout late in the contest. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard generated headlines and sparked controversy when he struck the head of Wisconsin Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the postgame handshake line following Sunday's 77-63 loss at Wisconsin.

Howard defended his actions shortly after the incident, but athletic director Warde Manuel offered an apology on Sunday afternoon. The Big Ten went one step further on Monday and suspended Howard for the rest of the regular season.

Howard will also be fined $40,000, according to a Big Ten release. In addition, Michigan forwards Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate will be suspended for one game. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was handed a $10,000 fine, and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath was suspended one game.

According to Kirkland Crawford and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, Howard's ban is only for the remaining five regular-season games on Michigan's schedule and does not include Big Ten tournament contests or other potential postseason matchups. Sunday's result dropped the Wolverines to 14-11 overall, but Daniel Plocher noted for Maize N Brew earlier on Monday that a handful of experts still predict Michigan will make the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Howard said after the game his anger stemmed from Wisconsin calling a timeout late in the contest. He exchanged what were presumably unpleasant words with Gard in the handshake line before Krabbenhoft approached what became a scrum. Howard then struck Krabbenhoft's face.

It's unknown if any other Michigan coaches will be disciplined. The Wolverines next host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.