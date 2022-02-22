ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning, the...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

Two Texas parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing their 2-month-old using a Benadryl overdose. Adam Canales Jr, 30 and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday and and are being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. Local broadcaster KLBK reported that deputies responded to an emergency call at the couple's home on 11 July, 2021. Mr Canales called 911 after he found his daughter had stopped breathing. He told officers that his wife had gone out for the night and that he was watching the child.According to KCBD, the baby was dead by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

A 4-year-old girl went missing in 2019. Police found her alive, hidden in a 'dark and wet' space under a staircase.

When 4-year-old Paislee Shultis went missing in Spencer, N.Y., in July 2019, police say they had a good idea of the girl's whereabouts and who might have taken her. Investigators said they suspected Paislee was about 173 miles east in Saugerties, N.Y., with her biological father, who did not have custody of the girl. But every time police showed up at his house on Fawn Road, he denied knowing where the girl was, according to police. When officers entered the home and searched for Paislee on multiple occasions, she was nowhere to be found.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Middletown police search for man involved in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man that was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning. Police say the incident happened in the area of Main Street and Liberty Street around 9:20 a.m. A man was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male, police...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Murder Charge for Mom After Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Serenity McKinney Is Found

The body of Serenity McKinney, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year, was found Friday along a winding road lined by woods in West Point, Kentucky. Her mother, Catherine McKinney, and the mother’s boyfriend, Dakota Hill, who were already charged with custodial interference, were rebooked on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, Shelby County jail records show.
WEST POINT, KY
NBC News

Alabama pageant queen's cause of death determined

An Alabama pageant queen died as a result of "blunt force trauma," officials said Wednesday as new details emerged about the accident that led to her death. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, a conservative media figure who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died Friday in Miami. Relatives previously...
Eyewitness News

PD: Child found safe after car she was inside was stolen in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating after a car was stolen with a 6-year-old girl inside Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident happened on Park Street around 12:44 p.m. A man told police his vehicle was stolen while his 6-year-old daughter was inside. Police say the suspect...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol police hope public can help find missing man

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are hoping the public can help find a missing man. They said 67-year-old Eleuterio Matos-Velez left his home around 6 p.m. on Monday and hasn't been seen since. Matos-Velez is described as standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has graying...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

34-year-old New Haven woman killed in overnight crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 34-year-old woman from New Haven was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning. Police identified the victim as Brittany Jones. They responded to a single-vehicle crash on Whalley Avenue, between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. They found that the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy