'9-1-1: Lone Star' Kills off Major Character

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-1-1: Lone Star just lost a major character on Monday night's episode. After two seasons, Lisa Edelstein, who played Gwyneth Morgan, will be leaving the show, per Variety. At the end of the episode, Gwyn's son T.K. Strand received a call and was informed of his mother's death. While...

popculture.com

