SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Several days after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Spokane Valley, police still are not sure how he died. The Sheriff's Office said that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, someone called to report an unresponsive man was found on E. 4th Avenue near S. Evergreen Road. The caller said the man was possibly hit by a car and might be dead, but they were not sure. When deputies and emergency workers arrived at the location they determined the man was dead.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO