RBNZ to Hike by 25bp Tomorrow Prompting Mean Reversion in AUDNZD

Big Lots' share price is performing poorly compared to its competitors despite having a better EPS CAGR. It's been over six months since I last wrote on the Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) stock, which has come down over 46% since my neutral rating. The decline is significantly attributed to its wildly high EPS in the second quarter of 2020, which raised the company's bar through the roof. It seems that the company's EPS is now normalizing, and accordingly, the market will revert to pricing the stock on its pre-Q2 2020 levels. I believe BIG has upside potential in the long run; however, given the volatility, I still hold my neutral rating and avoid the stock for now until it shows the first signs of stability.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO