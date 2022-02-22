ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning, the...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

Two Texas parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing their 2-month-old using a Benadryl overdose. Adam Canales Jr, 30 and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday and and are being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. Local broadcaster KLBK reported that deputies responded to an emergency call at the couple's home on 11 July, 2021. Mr Canales called 911 after he found his daughter had stopped breathing. He told officers that his wife had gone out for the night and that he was watching the child.According to KCBD, the baby was dead by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

A 4-year-old girl went missing in 2019. Police found her alive, hidden in a 'dark and wet' space under a staircase.

When 4-year-old Paislee Shultis went missing in Spencer, N.Y., in July 2019, police say they had a good idea of the girl's whereabouts and who might have taken her. Investigators said they suspected Paislee was about 173 miles east in Saugerties, N.Y., with her biological father, who did not have custody of the girl. But every time police showed up at his house on Fawn Road, he denied knowing where the girl was, according to police. When officers entered the home and searched for Paislee on multiple occasions, she was nowhere to be found.
SAUGERTIES, NY
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man arrested on murder warrant during school police traffic patrols

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested on a murder warrant after he was caught speeding in a school zone by school police, according to police documents. Dennis Vasquez, 32, faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting on Oct. 18, 2020. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened on Key Largo Drive near Tropicana and McLeod.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCBY

Remains of child found inside freezer at Las Vegas home

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a domestic-related homicide of a child in the northeast valley Tuesday evening. Officers are on the scene at a residence in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook park Drive near Lamb and Carey. Around 9 a.m., Clark County School District Police discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Murder Charge for Mom After Body of Missing 4-Year-Old Serenity McKinney Is Found

The body of Serenity McKinney, a 4-year-old girl who has been missing for over a year, was found Friday along a winding road lined by woods in West Point, Kentucky. Her mother, Catherine McKinney, and the mother’s boyfriend, Dakota Hill, who were already charged with custodial interference, were rebooked on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, Shelby County jail records show.
WEST POINT, KY
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Saturday night. Ashlyn Sherre was last seen by family outside her residence in the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive of Feb. 19. She was wearing a dark short-sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings and black boots. Sherre has black hair with green mixed in.
HENDERSON, NV
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man pleads guilty to crimes against two ex-girlfriends, 1-year-old boy, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man pled guilty to three separate felonies in which two of the victims were former girlfriends and the third victim was a one-year-old boy, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. Latherio Richard has been charged with attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Alabama pageant queen's cause of death determined

An Alabama pageant queen died as a result of "blunt force trauma," officials said Wednesday as new details emerged about the accident that led to her death. Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, a conservative media figure who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died Friday in Miami. Relatives previously...

