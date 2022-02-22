ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Local conference aimed at school safety training

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Law enforcement officials and education leaders have gathered in Saratoga Springs for a three-day conference on school safety.

The conference focuses on training school resource officers and other school staff on how to respond to violence in schools, combat bullying, and address mental health challenges in students.

School resource officers included in several school budgets

“Our end goal is to make sure our kids are safe, and for me, it’s hugely important because I work in a school where my kids attend, and there needs to be a specific training for school resource officers,” school resource officer Jonathan Becker said.

The program will also focus on understanding social media trends, preventing bullying in schools and sensitivity training for students with disabilities.

