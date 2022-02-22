ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNMC receives $2.2M grant to address nursing burnout

By Omaha World-Herald, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has received a $2.2 million federal grant to address burnout among the state’s nurses as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into a third year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the three-year grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services.

It’s part of an estimated $103 million in coronavirus relief funding to reduce burnout and promote mental health among the nation’s health care workforce.

Alyson Hanish, an assistant professor in UNMC’s nursing college, says the school’s initiative will focus on nursing students and nurses and their employers in rural and medically underserved areas in hopes of reversing nursing shortages.

