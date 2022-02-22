ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron Openly Campaigning to Team Up with Bronny Does More Harm Than Good

By Brandon Truffa
 2 days ago
Photo: Christian Petersen
Rob Parker: “If I was a team in the league I would want no part of this at all. As a team, you set yourself up for potential friction among teammates, coaches and a fan base if Bronny turns out to be a bust. LeBron will want to have a say in his/their playing time, development, how the team is structured and that can cause a whirlwind of potential issues for a team, which might only be solvable way further down the road. Now, if Bronny turns out to be a star then this turns out to be a great story. I think this is all leverage for LeBron to get Bronny in the league. Bronny is a junior, and is Ranked 34th among potential prospects, so he isn’t a lock to get drafted as of now.”
Chris Broussard: “I think LeBron means well in all of this, but I don’t think he should be openly pushing for this narrative that he wants to play with his son, because of the pressure it puts on Bronny.  LeBron has to put his son’s well-being over his desires. What if Bronny isn’t ready after one season of college, and LeBron pushes him to enter the league too early so he could fulfill his father’s wishes? He would ultimately be jeopardizing his son’s future in the league and development.”

The Odd Couple ’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss LeBron James publicly pushing for his desire to end his career playing alongside his son LeBron " Bronny" James Jr .. Chris and Rob both believe that the open campaign is a bad move, because it raises serious pressure on all parties involved, especially Bronny. Listen to the full segment and share your thoughts!

Comments / 12

retired 17
2d ago

He’ll ‘force’ the NBA to allow his kid to get drafted right out of high school. He’s gone way too far, on so many topics. Next thing, he’ll run for Prez

Reply
4
Richard Waltman
2d ago

I know you make a lot of money playing in the NBA, but why wouldn’t you want your children to get a college degree?

Reply(1)
5
Dwayne De Maio
1d ago

if Bronny is as good as they say, he should tell his father stay out of it before he gets tagged as spoiled and entitled.

Reply
3
