ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dan Hamilton Tells us What it Takes to Start a Career in Real Estate

wspa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is sponsored by Dan Hamilton...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

What’s the difference between a real estate agent and a broker?

Real estate agents and real estate brokers may sound like the same thing, but these two types of real estate professionals are actually quite different. Real estate agents work under brokers or brokerage firms and are licensed to help buyers and sellers navigate the process of buying or selling their homes. Brokers, on the other hand, are real estate agents with specific types of licensing that allows them to work alone. Both can be smart options to utilize when buying a home, but if you’re selling a home, brokers may charge less because they are not required to share their commissions with the agency they work for.
REAL ESTATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

US weekly real estate update

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled major statistics for the U.S. real estate market along with metro level insights for the four weeks ended Jan. 30, 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

The Boomerang Effect: How Employees Are Returning And What It Means For Commercial Real Estate

Marc DeLuca is CEO of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. At last count, there were 10 million jobs available nationwide as a result of the Great Resignation movement. The trend has been spurred by a combination of a record number of job openings as well as work disruptions caused by the pandemic. But in a Wired article, Anthony Klotz, the academic who coined the term “Great Resignation,” predicts that this current situation will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees returning to work.
REAL ESTATE
Inside Nova

Ask McEnearney: What are some interesting real estate trends?

Wow, what a year 2021 was! Following are some interesting statistics at the national level and some predictions for 2022. Existing home sales rose to 6.29 million with 68.4% of Americans owning homes. Housing starts in late 2021 were 1.52 million, with single-family housing starts at 1.039 million. In spite...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan Hamilton Co#Real Estate
Motley Fool

Digital Real Estate Is Selling for $4.3 Million: Here's What to Know

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. As we watch housing prices in various big-city...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

What Should You Pay for Metaverse Real Estate?

Metaverse land values are influenced by a myriad of factors. Since no two parcels are identical, prices are never set in stone. You can still determine a fair price for a piece of land if you pay close attention. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy