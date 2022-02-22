Dan Hamilton Tells us What it Takes to Start a Career in Real Estate

Real estate agents and real estate brokers may sound like the same thing, but these two types of real estate professionals are actually quite different. Real estate agents work under brokers or brokerage firms and are licensed to help buyers and sellers navigate the process of buying or selling their homes. Brokers, on the other hand, are real estate agents with specific types of licensing that allows them to work alone. Both can be smart options to utilize when buying a home, but if you’re selling a home, brokers may charge less because they are not required to share their commissions with the agency they work for.

