23-year-old man shot, killed in Queens; Search on for suspects

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened inside 116-19 Mexico Street in the St. Albans section of Queens around 4 p.m.

They say officers discovered the 23-year-old victim face up on the floor of a basement apartment with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, torso and thigh.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Brooklyn resident Daniel Ortiz.

Police say eight shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a motive.

