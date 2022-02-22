ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

23-year-old man shot, killed in Queens; Search on for suspects

 2 days ago

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Queens Monday night.

Police say the shooting happened inside 116-19 Mexico Street in the St. Albans section of Queens around 4 p.m.

They say officers discovered the 23-year-old victim face up on the floor of a basement apartment with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, torso and thigh.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Brooklyn resident Daniel Ortiz.

Police say eight shell casings were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made and there's no word yet on a motive.

Jessica rosie
2d ago

father's be apart of your children's lives. young generation stop wanting to be like these rappers who walk around with diamonds on their necks and money across their arms. in 15 years from now most of them end up bankrupt. go to school and educate. easy money is the easy way of dieing or going to jail.

Johnnie Lemons
2d ago

good hard workin cizezens of N Y need to pack a hand gun. so many inocent ney yorkers bein killed. protect yourself

Belinda Barnett-Andrea
2d ago

my home my birthplace sadly 😞 how it has all changed over the year's now I have to step up and be on point!

