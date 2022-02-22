Wind Chill Warning issued for Boyd, Brown, Eastern Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-22 02:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves....alerts.weather.gov
