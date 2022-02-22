ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enOWw_0eLBbakU00

Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night.

Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak to a season-best three games.

Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick also scored and Brendan Gallagher contributed two assists for the Canadiens, who led 5-0 after two periods.

Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots for Montreal.

Ilya Mikheyev and Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.

Petr Mrazek made 20 saves for Toronto.

Mrazek was knocked down but made the save on Pitlick’s breakaway at 1:30 of the first period.

Anderscn scored at 2:58 of the first after taking three whacks at the puck at the edge of the crease. Jeff Petry’s pass from the right circle created the chance.

Caufield completed a 2-on-1 with Anderson to score his sixth goal of the season on a knuckling shot from the left circle at 19:10 of the first.

Gallagher’s takeaway from Jake Muzzin in the Montreal zone started Hoffman’s rush that resulted in his ninth goal of the season. Hoffman’s shot from the right circle 38 seconds into the second period went in underneath Mrazek’s arm.

Toronto’s Mitchell Marner hit the goal post with a shot at 8:13 of the second and 25 seconds later, Mrazek made a superb glove save on Anderson’s close-in shot.

Anderson scored his 12th goal of the season on a shot from the right circle at 15:58 of the second.

Pitlick scored his 10th of the season at 17:56 of the second from Gallagher’s pass as Montreal continued to excel in transition.

Muzzin was able to go to the dressing room on his own power after staying down for a few minutes after an accidental collision behind the play with Montreal’s Chris Wideman late in the second period. Muzzin did not return for precautionary reasons.

Mikheyev tipped in Morgan Rielly’s shot at 4:43 of the third period. Engvall scored his eighth goal 45 seconds later after a drop pass by Jason Spezza.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
The Associated Press

Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite not being at their best, the weary Carolina Hurricanes were good enough to get another win. Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday.
NHL
NESN

Canadiens' Sam Montembeault Starting Monday vs. Maple Leafs

According to TSN’s John Lu, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault will start Monday’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montembeault returns to the Habs net after backup netminder Andrew Hammond led Montreal to a 3-2 shootout victory Sunday over the New York Islanders. The 25-year-old earned the win his last start against the St. Louis Blues, stopping 25 of 27 shots he faced.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Sam Montembeault
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Chris Wideman
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Jason Spezza
WKRN News 2

Predators rally past Panthers 6-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) – Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Tanner Jeannot scored twice for Nashville including the team’s first shorthanded goal of the season, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the night 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus over Toronto 4-3 for the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#The Maple Leafs
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
NHL

Bruins Cruise Past Avalanche Behind Pastrnak's Two Goals

BOSTON - Throughout the course of a season, there are games that require the proverbial "burning of the tape" - showings that are never to be seen again as a team moves on to its next opponent. But there are also some performances that are worth saving, remembering, and building...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Reuters

Predators end Panthers' nine-game home win streak

EditorsNote: Fixed spelling of Reinhart in 4th graf, adds “than” in final graf. Tanner Jeannot scored two third-period goals and Mikael Granlund added the go-ahead score as the resilient Nashville Predators ended a four-game losing streak by rallying for a 6-4 victory over the host Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL
The Associated Press

Montembeault, Suzuki help Canadiens beat Sabres, 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I feel really good, especially to...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked by Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NHL
NHL

Jeannot, Rittich Help Preds Snap Skid, Beat Panthers in Florida

Mikael Granlund's 3rd period goal was the game winner for the Predators, helped by Tanner Jeannot's 2 goals and 44 saves by David Rittich. Tanner Jeannot tallied twice, David Rittich made 44 saves and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Florida Panthers by a 6-4 final on Tuesday night at FLA Live Arena. The result brings an end to Nashville's four-game skid and instead delivers one of the more impressive victories of the season for Nashville.
NHL
iheart.com

Perry Scores 400th Goal In Lightning 5-3 Win Over Edmonton

Corey Perry scored his 400th NHL goal & Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Perry reached the milestone when he deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot on the power play at 15:24 of the 2nd...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy