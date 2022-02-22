ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 22 Ohio State drops Indiana in OT

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Jamari Wheeler scored five of his eight points in overtime as No. 22 Ohio State held off Indiana for an 80-69 victory Monday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) with 27 points and E.J. Liddell added 16.

Xavier Johnson scored 16 points while Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson each chipped in with 13 for the Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9), who have lost five straight.

Liddell’s dunk with 6 seconds to play in regulation sent the game to overtime at 63-63.

Liddell made a jumper with 2:00 left in OT to put the Buckeyes up 72-69, and Branham hit a basket and Liddell made a free throw for a 75-69 lead with 47 seconds left.

After Kyle Young’s free throw made it 76-69, Thompson missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to seal the Hoosiers’ fate.

Indiana trailed 50-39 but slowly chipped away at the deficit and got to within 55-54 on a Tamar Bates runner in the lane with 7:20 left in regulation and Jackson-Davis made two free throws to give Indiana its first lead since it was 18-17.

Indiana was ahead 63-61 when Branham dished to Liddell for a dunk with six seconds left in the second half and Wheeler blocked Johnson’s 3-point try at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Ohio State took a 33-28 halftime lead behind Branham’s 10 points.

The Buckeyes held a 28-26 advantage when Liddell popped a 3-pointer for the last of his five points. Branham followed with a jumper to extend the margin to 33-26 before Thompson countered on a basket with 1:45 left for the last points of the half.

The game was originally scheduled for this past Saturday but was moved to accommodate Ohio State hosting Iowa that day in a makeup of a game with the Hawkeyes that was postponed on Feb. 3.

Both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers play Thursday as Ohio State goes on the road to face No. 15 Illinois while the Hoosiers host Maryland.

–Field Level Media

