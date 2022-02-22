ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Use drugs or know someone who does? Carry these 2 items

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYmjf_0eLBbPzN00

DENVER (KDVR) — Drugs laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl are killing people.

No drug is safe from the deadly opioid, which is lethal in tiny amounts, investigators warn . It’s been found in heroin, meth, cocaine, counterfeit prescription pills and even marijuana.

Health experts say people can help protect themselves and others from overdose death by having two things on hand: fentanyl test strips and naloxone. Here’s how to get them.

How to get fentanyl test strips

It’s possible to consume a drug without knowing it’s been laced with fentanyl. The image below shows just how little fentanyl can kill a person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266b8f_0eLBbPzN00
2017 DEA posters comparing lethal amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Fentanyl test strips can help drug users know whether it’s in something they’re about to consume.

Denver residents can mail-order free fentanyl test strips and the opioid-reversal drug naloxone by filling out this form . People who do not have mail access can get them from the Wellness Winnie mobile unit , which travels the city.

Fentanyl fuels deaths from other drugs

People can also get fentanyl test strips and naloxone from one of the many syringe access programs around the state. Find the program closest to you at this link .

People anywhere can buy fentanyl test kits through Bunk Police or DanceSafe . DanceSafe also sells other test kits to help confirm what’s in a substance.

How to get naloxone

Anyone can save a life by having the drug naloxone on hand at all times. And it’s important to know that in Colorado, people generally cannot get in trouble for overdosing or for helping someone who’s overdosing (read more on the 911 Good Samaritan law here ).

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses, including from fentanyl.

Naloxone is available without a prescription in Colorado, and it’s available to people under the age of 18. Many insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, cover it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7UVQ_0eLBbPzN00
Narcan is being offered at Swedish Medical Center to new and pregnant moms at risk of a drug overdose (KDVR)

Pharmacy chains including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway/Albertsons, King Soopers and City Market all sell the product. Find a pharmacy that sells naloxone on this map .

NEXT Distro shows ways to access naloxone by state .

‘No drug is safe right now,’ DA warns after 5 die of overdose

Watch this video to learn how to administer naloxone after a suspected overdose.

Here are some things to know about naloxone, according to Denver :

  • No potential for misuse or dependence
  • Can be used as a nasal spray or in an injectable form
  • Not a substitute for medical care
  • Works only on opioid overdoses
  • A person not experiencing an opioid overdose will not be harmed by naloxone
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Vice

Doctors Are Prescribing Fentanyl to Help People Addicted to Opioids

Over the past 40 years, Jeff Louden has used many different types of opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, and he’s been arrested time and time again because of it. “When you’re sick, there's not much you won’t do to get better—sell dope, rob banks, break into houses, whatever,” said Louden, a resident of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, ground zero for Canada’s drug-poisoning crisis. According to Crackdown, a drug war podcast of which Louden is a director, he was taken from Curve Lake First Nation when he was a baby and adopted by a white family, under a racist government policy known as the Sixties Scoop that targeted Indigenous communities. He first tried opioids when he was 9.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

As Fentanyl Overdoses Rise, So Does Use of 'Party Drug' Test Strips

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Potent and poisonous, the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every corner of the U.S. illegal street drug market, experts warn. In the process, it's killing addicts and recreational "party drug" users alike. "This is the time of fentanyl, a drug that's 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. [The drug] tells our brain to stop breathing and then causes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
North Platte Post

Kearney man sentenced to 15 years for intent to sell meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Craig S. Marsh, 33, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Marsh to 180 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Denver Police#Prescription Drug#Naloxone#Kdvr#Dea#Ap Photo#Wellness#Winnie#Bunk Police Or#Dancesafe#Good Samaritan#Narcan
Fox17

CDC proposes softer guidance on opioid prescriptions and doctors prescribing them

The nation's top public health agency is proposing changing — and in some instances, softening — guidelines for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's previous guidance was issued six years ago. It is credited with accelerating decreases in the kind of prescribing that ignited the worst overdose epidemic in U.S. history. But, officials say it also caused some doctors to cut off patients taking prescription painkillers too soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
WMBB

Drugs found in diaper bag, two arrested with kids in the car

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people from Crestview were arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies found a large amount of oxycodone, meth, and a loaded gun with three young children in the car. Deputies pulled over Glenniecia Larkins, 23, and Travon Hutchins, 22, Feb. 5 on Gibson Road in Fort Walton Beach for […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mercury News

Popular ’80s party drug slowly gains respect as PTSD treatment

Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Anti-Seizure Drug Targeted for Controlled Substance Restrictions

The popular pain and seizure drug gabapentin is under fire for its alleged role in America’s overdose crisis, with an influential consumer advocacy group urging the government to classify the prescription medication a controlled substance. Almatica Pharma’s Gralise and. Pfizer. ‘s Neorontin are among the brand-name drugs that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Millions of Americans Are Taking Risky Opioid/Sedative Combo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn. The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows. To assess the...
HEALTH
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy