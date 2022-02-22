ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Liberty High’s ultra-gifted Aaron Price has musical talent to match his game

By Jon Tritsch
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He attacks the rim like a rock concert. His blocks have bass. Liberty High School’s Aaron Price is a 6-foot-7 spectacle when plays the cello.

“You just got dunked on by a nerd, dude,” Price taunts. “You just got blocked off the glass by a nerd.”

Welcome to the Aaron Price jam session.

He can play the piano, the guitar, the drums, and he’s second-chair cellist in the Liberty orchestra. In an era of specialization, Price is especially versatile

Price is soaring as a scholar and a baller. After missing his sophomore year due to transfer rules and junior year due to COVID cancellation, this is his only year on varsity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZqIa_0eLBbClA00
Aaron Price practice the piano. (KLAS)

Liberty head coach Kevin Soares sees Price’s potential.

“In a day and age where kids kind of just select one thing to try to be good at, I think with him, he’s got a plethora of other things he can do that he works at. And he really, really works hard at, and he’s pretty good at all of them,” Soares said.

The 17-year-old is ranked No. 23 out of 800 students, but he wants to play Division I basketball … of course, among other things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkj51_0eLBbClA00
Aaron Price of Liberty High School. (KLAS)

“I’m about to take my cello with me to college. I want to take my guitar with me to college, and hopefully I can bother my roommate a little bit. You know, hearing me practice in the next room,” Price said.

The world should brace itself for Aaron Price, who is ultra-gifted and giving his best at just about everything.

Comments / 1

