Winter storm expected to arrive Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend, but temperatures dropped 20 degrees on Monday. This drop was due to a weak frontal system that moved through the area Sunday night.

The Spring-like weather is on hold this week. Another very cold storm will arrive Tuesday around Kern County and Bakersfield.

Expect the Valley rain and Mountain snow to arrive by early afternoon Tuesday and hanging around through Wednesday morning.

The Valley could see around .25″ of rain and some areas of the Kern County Mountains could get 3-6″ of snow, including Tehachapi.

Expect highway 58 and I-5 over the Grapevine to become slick with ice and snow. Call 1-800-GAS-ROAD for the latest road conditions.

If traveling you better do it late tonight, or very early Tuesday. Skies will clear out by Thursday, and 70’s return by next Monday.

