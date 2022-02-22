ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Winter storm expected to arrive Tuesday

By Kevin Charette
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The weather was warm and amazing over the weekend, but temperatures dropped 20 degrees on Monday. This drop was due to a weak frontal system that moved through the area Sunday night.

The Spring-like weather is on hold this week. Another very cold storm will arrive Tuesday around Kern County and Bakersfield.

Expect the Valley rain and Mountain snow to arrive by early afternoon Tuesday and hanging around through Wednesday morning.

The Valley could see around .25″ of rain and some areas of the Kern County Mountains could get 3-6″ of snow, including Tehachapi.

Expect highway 58 and I-5 over the Grapevine to become slick with ice and snow. Call 1-800-GAS-ROAD for the latest road conditions.

If traveling you better do it late tonight, or very early Tuesday. Skies will clear out by Thursday, and 70’s return by next Monday.

KGET

How much snow did Kern County get so far?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, rain and hail began falling on Kern County Tuesday night impacting traffic on many of the major passes. As of Tuesday morning, snow was still falling on areas of Kern County but will start to taper off by later afternoon. But how much precipitation did the area see so far? […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Protecting the 4 Ps during the cold: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the snow still falling Wednesday afternoon and cold temperatures expected to linger, chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette and 17 News at Noon anchor Elaina Rusk gave some tips on how to protect the four Ps: People Pets Pipes Plants People not only refers to children and dressing them appropriately for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Snow, ice, road conditions causing school delays and closures around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow, ice, and sloppy road conditions are causing school districts to close and delay the start of schools Wednesday morning. The following school districts have delays: El Tejon Unified School District – Two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice Tehachapi Unified School District – Closure due to snow and/or ice Kernville […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Repaving of Kern River Parkway path postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Repaving of the Kern River Parkway multi-use path has been postponed to Thursday due to expected rainy weather, city officials said. The final day of the repaving project had been scheduled for Tuesday. The closure will begin around 7 a.m. and cover a 1.4-mile stretch of the path between Golden State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Welcome to the new KGET.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re excited to announce that we have newly redesigned our website here at Channel 17 News which feathers a cleaner, more modern look and feel. We think you’ll love the new look at KGET.com as it allows you to see more content and navigate stories easier than ever before. As always, we welcome your […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22. The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include: Garden Max Turf Max Ceramic Pots Kids Planting Kits House Plants Bromeliads Tillandsias Garden Trellises Corinthian Bell […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hwy 58, Grapevine open, others closed

This story is developing. Check back for more updates as more information is released. UPDATE (Feb. 23, 1:26 p.m.) All north and southbound lane on the Grapevine are open with no escort or restrictions. The Fort Tejon public information officer said more snow is expected so conditions are subject to change. As of 3:15 p.m., […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

State wrestling meet will bring tourism dollars to local economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you see an abundance of young men and young woman with very little body fat walking around Bakersfield this weekend, tell ‘em, “Welcome to our city.” They’re here for some wrestling and to help the Kern County economy, whether they know it or not. It’s the annual California Interscholastic Federation […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
