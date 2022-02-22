ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs collectible store Iron Lion broken into

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Colorado Springs collectibles store called the Iron Lion was broken into Sunday night.

The business has incurred around $25,000 dollars in damages and stolen property. Since the incident, the group said that they’re going to start having fewer items in the physical location and instead pivot to focus on their online retail.

To learn more about the Iron Lion, click here .

