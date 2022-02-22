ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland small business blames Duportail Bridge on revenue loss

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKcxx_0eLBaZi000

RICHLAND, Wash. — On top of pandemic restrictions and rising product costs, in the past two years, Southern Belle Espresso in Richland has been through a lot.

“I’m a little exhausted, and it makes me think is it even worth staying open?” Owner William Ullom said.

Then, when the Duportail Bridge opened in December 2020, Ullom said he and his baristas were excited.

“We were told it was going to generate a ton of traffic, it was going to be a great thing for the business,” Manager Natalie Hamlin said.

But, Ullom said a small part of the project, a curb that separates traffic on Duportail, turned out to be a big issue for business.

“Ever since the curb I’ve lost customers; complaints are, the curb, the curb the curb the curb,” he said.

“We saw that we lost a lot of our regulars, and it just didn’t bring back the business we had previously,” Hamlin said they would be packed with Hanford workers early in the morning, but that hasn’t happened since the curb was installed.

Hamlin added, the curb prevents anyone from turning left off of Riverstone Street to get back onto 240. Likewise, drivers headed east on Duportail are forced to make a U-turn if they want coffee.

“They can’t get around it, they have to do crazy U-turns they have to go to the end of the bridge they have to go to that side to make U-turns; it’s a silly problem to have but it’s been detrimental,” Hamlin said.

Ullom said they’ve lost so many customers; he’s had to cut employees’ hours and work extra jobs to just get by.

“My Door Dash and Uber drivers are going down the wrong side of the road to get here to turn left because navigation is telling them to turn left, and they can’t turn left,” Ullom said he’s concerned someone will get into a wreck.

Both said they’d like to see the curb modified or removed, so they started a petition online to get the city of Richland’s attention.

However, Richland Public Works Director Pete Rogalsky said the curb is an important safety feature and the landowner should have been aware of the plans.

“It was planned that way for years; the curb is an intersection safety feature that really can’t be removed because of the number of lanes that people would have to cross and the conflicts that would be created by allowing left turns at that intersection,” Rogalsky said.

Hamlin and Ullom said they know how crucial the bridge project was for Richland but wish locally owned businesses like themselves and their neighbors, Liberty Car Wash, would’ve been taken into account.

“Thinking about my employees and their kids, their families like do I shut down or do I keep going and I’ve chose to keep going, I mean if I’ve got to work five jobs I will, I’ll continue to do what I’ve got to do to keep the place open,” he said.

Southern Belles Espresso is located at 412 Riverstone Drive in Richland.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDA offers insecticide to Grandview property owners to eradicate Japanese beetles

GRANDVIEW, Wash. —  Researchers are working to eradicate an infestation of Japanese beetles in residential areas before they can move on to major crops in Yakima County, including apples, hops and grapes. “It doesn’t have a natural predator in our area, so they really are free to grow without anything controlling its population,” said Amber Betts, media relations coordinator with...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Explosion at Hermiston food plant injured at least 2 people, generates massive plume of smoke & closes roads

HERMISTON, Ore. — Firefighters, first responders, and officers are responding to Shearer’s Foods off Highway 207 in Hermiston, where employees reported a major boiler explosion that is sending heavy plumes of dark smoke into the air surrounding Umatilla County. According to a social media alert from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are expecting several injuries as a result of...
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BREAKING: Large crash on I-84 closes Deadman’s Pass

PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. ***Traffic Alert 🚨 I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande closed between milepost 216 and 265 due to multiple vehicle...
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Southern Belle Espresso#Richland Public Works
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tacoma resident arrested, transported to Ellensburg for allegedly defrauding local bank & Colorado victim

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Joint investigations between law enforcement across the Western United States ended with the arrest of a Tacoma, WA resident accused of taking out a line of credit using the information of someone residing in Colorado. According to the Ellensburg Police Department, Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reached out on February 1 about an investigation into bank fraud...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cow on the Run! West Richland Police search for elusive bovine who escaped their capture

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. —UPDATE: On February 21st at 2:29 a.m. West Richland Police reported on their Facebook page, “Cow is home. Thanks everyone who offered to help corral it.” — After being captured by local police officers early on Monday morning, an elusive cow escaped their captivity and is on the loose for the second day in a row. According...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Car struck by gunfire in Kennewick, 2nd shooting in the Tri-Cities on Sunday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A car was struck by gunfire in Kennewick Sunday night, however no one was reportedly injured, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W 4th Ave. and S Edison Street. RELATED: Police investigate drive-by shooting in Pasco neighborhood The victim told 911 that someone shot...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
868
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy