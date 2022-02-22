FDNY: 1 firefighter, 1 resident rushed to hospital after Clinton Hill apartment building fire

A firefighter and a resident were rushed to the hospital Monday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Clinton Hill.

Firefighters say about a dozen people are without a home, with damage left behind. They say it all started at around 6 p.m.

News 12 is told both the firefighter and resident are expected to be OK.

There was a lot of clutter on the first two floors, which made it harder to get to the fire, according to firefighters.

The FDNY says the people who lived in the apartment building are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.