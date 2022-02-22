ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY: 1 firefighter, 1 resident rushed to hospital after Clinton Hill apartment building fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pi8yq_0eLBaYpH00

A firefighter and a resident were rushed to the hospital Monday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Clinton Hill.

Firefighters say about a dozen people are without a home, with damage left behind. They say it all started at around 6 p.m.

News 12 is told both the firefighter and resident are expected to be OK.

There was a lot of clutter on the first two floors, which made it harder to get to the fire, according to firefighters.

The FDNY says the people who lived in the apartment building are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Clinton, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Apartment Building#Fdny#Accident#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy