ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Coffee prices surging

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee prices are rising. Customers are...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Coffee chains Starbucks, Tim Hortons raise prices in China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Coffee chains such as Luckin Coffee and Tim Hortons have increased the prices of their beverages in China, with U.S. giant Starbucks blaming “multiple factors” such as higher operating costs. The chains, among China’s largest coffee players, raised prices by between 1 yuan and 3...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
click orlando

Coffee prices soar to highest level in 10 years

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coffee prices are on the rise once again as prices hit a new 10-year record on Wednesday. Economists say prices for coffee have more than doubled in the past year, due to supply chain issues and dry weather in Brazil. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBOC

Surging Gas Prices Impact Drivers on Delmarva

The price of gas is surging across the United States, as well as here on Delmarva. According to AAA, gas prices in Delaware jumped an average of six cents in the past week while the national average jumped four cents in the last week. Last year this time, gas cost drivers almost a full dollar less. Patrick Layton says prices for gas are too high.
TRAFFIC
Detroit News

Hot coffee: Prices soar to highest in a decade as stockpiles slide

Coffee futures touched a 10-year high in New York amid mounting concerns over tight supplies. Arabica prices have more than doubled over the past year following dry weather in Brazil, supply chain turmoil and freight costs. To tackle short supply, roasters have tapped inventories and sent stockpiles monitored by the ICE Futures U.S. exchange to the lowest in 22 years.
ECONOMY
WWD

Fair Harbor to Expand Into Womenswear, Launching First Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Fair Harbor is taking a major step toward its goal of becoming a lifestyle brand for the entire family. On April 18, the men’s sustainable swimwear brand will introduce its first women’s collection. The launch collection will encompass 25 pieces in six styles: the Atlantique 2.75-inch inseam short; the Corliss 4.5-inch inseam short; the Seabreeze tank; the Bayview legging, and Corliss and Atlantique sports bras.More from WWDPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule CollectionRaj Swim Launches Millennial Line Vyb Caroline Danehy, chief creative officer, who cofounded Fair Harbor with her brother Jake,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KFVS12

Heartland businesses affected by rising coffee prices

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cost of coffee is the highest it’s been in 10 years. That means local shop owners are paying more, and you could be too. “I come to Ground-A-Bout maybe once a week,” said Sophia Hancock, a Southeast Missouri State University student. Hancock...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Cracking Up At These Recently Stocked Christmas Candles

Just as Valentine's Day candy tends to linger a little bit on the shelves after February 14, so does Christmas décor after December. It's not uncommon to still see stockings, garland, kitschy Christmas decorations, and other holiday-related items on the discount shelf, even in the middle of January. While some sites, such as Investopedia, may suggest you stock up on these decorations since they're at a pretty deep discount compared to pre-holiday decorations, you probably don't want to buy — nor would you expect to see — any cheesy holiday sweaters or Santa-themed knick-knacks when we're almost into spring.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Cracker Barrel Adds Sweet and Boozy Items to the Menu

Cracker Barrel's menu is expanding! The beloved Southern country-themed restaurant chain has expanded its beverage menu by four items, including an all-new chocolatey drink and new wine and cocktail options, all of which will only be available for a limited time. Joining the non-alcoholic options like Old-Fashioned Lemonade, Peach Tea,...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy