Contrary to outgoing Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey’s recent op-ed, the CTU’s purpose is not to fix our city’s social problems. Teachers and other CTU members have a valuable role in the education of Chicago’s youth, but our primary duty is not to make public policies or drive the city’s multi-faceted political agenda. While there is nothing wrong with fighting for necessary causes, it’s worth considering what those are and how much to take on to distinguish between wants and needs.

