ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Walmart store in Asheboro was evacuated Wednesday night. Heavy smoke could be seen from outside the store as people evacuated. Stephanie Rose took video as people were leaving the store. She said she was in the self-checkout when she heard the fire alarms and employees yelling for everyone to get out of the store. She said some firemen were on top of the roof at the store.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO