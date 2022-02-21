ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit King boys basketball reigns supreme with blowout win over Western for PSL title

By Dana Gauruder
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

King rules the city once again.

Detroit King captured the Public School League championship for the second consecutive season with a 66-38 win over Western at Oakland University on Monday night.

The Crusaders displayed plenty of balance as they grabbed the lead late in the opening quarter and pulled away.

Chansey Willis Jr., named Mr. PSL for his stellar season, delivered a triple-double to lead his team. He piled up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

"He's never lost a game in the PSL in which he's started. He's only lost one home game in his career and he's taken a group of guys with decent talent, good talent and made them look even better," coach George Ward said. "His ability to make everybody around him better, nobody in the state can do it. Michigan and Michigan State need a guard like him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g525p_0eLBYUI700

Willis got enough teammates involved on Monday for King to post four double-digit scorers. Matthew Coffey powered for 14, while Jordan Bakeman and Lamont Parks Jr. tossed in 12 points apiece for the Crusaders (19-1).

"He's the baddest dude out there, man," Ward said. "He didn't even dominate the game scoring and if we had made some layups, he probably would have had 16 assists."

So how far can this King team go with Willis, a prime candidate for Mr. Basketball, at the controls?

"We're going to win the state championship," Willis said.

Kyle Germany had eight points for Western (15-4).

The Cowboys led, 11-10, late in the first quarter after Calvin Thompson-Marshall made a layup. King then asserted itself with eight straight points. Coffey got the run going with a layup and Willis completed it with a foul line jumper.

Following a couple of Western free throws, the Crusaders finished the half on a 12-4 run for a 30-17 halftime advantage.

Coffey scored the first six of those King points on two layups and a foul line jumper. Bakeman had a pair of baskets later in the quarter, including a baseline shot for the final points of the half.

The Crusaders poured it on during the third quarter.

Bakeman started it off with a fast-break layup. He soon scored on a putback. Coffey supplied two layups and Terrance Brown Jr. tossed in a fast-break layup to make it 40-20.

Parks soon had a personal 6-0 run with a free throw, 3-pointer and layup. King carried a 50-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Willis didn't score in the third quarter but opened the fourth with a foul line jumper. His putback with 3:12 left made it 62-31. Bakeman added the exclamation point with an alley-oop slam off a Willis feed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit King boys basketball reigns supreme with blowout win over Western for PSL title

