Two Murfreesboro police officers had to be checked out Monday night after their cruiser was t-boned by another driver.

Police say the accident happened on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Elam Farm Road just before 8 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the cruiser was also checked out by medics at the scene.

No one involved in the accident was taken to the hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.