Over the last two games — both Kentucky wins — Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz have combined to play a total of 155 minutes out of a possible 160. Grady didn’t take a single break during UK’s 71-66 victory over the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night, clocking all 40 minutes of action as the team’s de-facto point guard. With both of Kentucky’s traditional ball handlers sidelined due to different injuries, the ‘Cats needed every second out of those two to seal hard-fought and well-deserved wins — and that’s exactly what the team got.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO