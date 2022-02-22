WATCH: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes press conference after win over Indiana

Penn State and coaches across the country have one more weekend remaining before the February dead period ends next Tuesday. For so many schools, next weekend will be a very busy recruiting weekend, as prospects across the country will hit the road again to check out some of their top options. However, that won’t be the case for Penn State, as spring break is scheduled for March 5-12. With campus shutdown, some members of the staff are set to leave town. March 20 is shaping up to be the first real visit weekend for the Nittany Lions. We’re still monitoring for any potential visits between March 1-4, but right now, nothing is confirmed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO