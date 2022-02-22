15 Lululemon Presidents' Day Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Jackets, Joggers and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Presidents Day is fast approaching, which means there's no shortage of amazing sales to hit up over the holiday weekend. One not to miss? The highly anticipated Nordstrom Winter Sale, which has clothing, shoes, accessories, and home deals for men, women, and kids up to 60 percent off. If ever there was a time to stock up on end-of-season essentials like Ugg boots, Levi's high-rise jeans, Tory Burch shoes, and Madewell basics, it's now. The savings event kicks off February 18 and runs through February 27; and while that gives you ample time to add all the things to your cart, we highly recommend shopping early since the good stuff is bound to sell out.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO