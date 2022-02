Last October, Blizzard launched Diablo Immortal on Android as a closed beta for testing purposes. Despite the fact the game was initially announced in 2018 to a jeering audience, the game is still somehow a work in progress, though this long development time may just pan out for eager ARPG gamers, as it does appear player feedback is setting the tone now that Diablo Immortal's closed beta is over. Or at least this is what the most recent Diablo Immortal blog post alludes to, which specifically shares what was learned during the closed beta and what changes will be implemented before launch. So let's dig in and see what's up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO