Malaki Branham goes for 27 points as No. 22 Ohio State comes back to beat Indiana, 80-69

RJ Young expresses his frustration with the CFP board of managers and their decision to maintain the four-team college football playoff format through the end of its current 12-year contract. It becomes even more frustrating when you consider that the Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Ohio State Buckeyes account for 21 out of the 32 appearances in the CFP. The deal expires following the 2025 season, so the earliest the CFP could expand would be the 2026 season. RJ has long wished for an expanded playoff, and he explains why the CFP board of managers’ decision is detrimental to the sport we love.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO