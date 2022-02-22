ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Winter Storm Warning issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-22 03:33:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather...

alerts.weather.gov

