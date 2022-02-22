ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Maverick Reportedly Working on WWE Creative Team

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Maverick is reportedly back with WWE, albeit backstage as a part of the company’s creative team....

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
411mania.com

Finn Balor Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor is back on WWE Raw, returning to join forces Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Monday night’s show saw Balor make his return for the first time in weeks and team up with Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dogs. You can see clips from the match below.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
wrestlinginc.com

Shelton Benjamin On Brock Lesnar Showing WWE Fans His Real Self

After winning the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this past weekend, Brock Lesnar is now on a collision course to face Roman Reigns in a title vs. title, winner takes all match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the big match at WrestleMania,...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Continued Plans For WWE Raw And NXT Integration

Recent appearances on WWE RAW by talents from the company’s NXT brand are only the beginning. The crossover storylines are expected to continue, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. The latest NXT performer to appear on RAW is Tommaso Ciampa. He teamed up with Finn Balor for...
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar set for March 5 title defense, Logan Paul heading to WrestleMania

WWE is officially on the last stretch of the Road to WrestleMania and the card is coming together quickly. That continued during Raw on Monday night. For Brock Lesnar, that road has at least one more speedbump after Paul Heyman revealed that Lesnar would have to defend his title on March 5. The match, which Heyman hopes will ruin Lesnar's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, will be against Bobby Lashley or an appropriate replacement opponent.
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Match Reportedly Praised Backstage

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC and it continued the build for WrestleMania 38. On this week’s show Bianca Belair faced off against Doudrop in a singles match, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch joined the commentary team for the segment. The match saw Bianca Belair pick up the win over Dourdrop when Belair hit her with the KOD, and PWInsider is reporting that “there were a lot of people raving” about the match backstage.
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On RAW

Dana Brooke is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion. Last week’s RAW saw Reggie roll Brooke up to win the title after she friend-zoned him. Reggie called Brooke to the ring on this week’s show and apologized from the bottom of his heart. Reggie then laid down in the middle of the ring and invited Brooke to pin him for the title, which was his way of showing her how their friendship is more important than the gold.
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
wrestlinginc.com

Sw3rve The Realest Describes The Current WWE Creative Culture

In an appearance on a K&S Wrestling virtual signing, wrestling free agent Sw3rve The Realest talked about his time in WWE, working as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. When asked if he ever had any interactions with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, Sw3rve stated they had limited interactions but weren’t close. That said, Sw3rve also revealed that McMahon gave Hit Row some creative freedom when they first came up.
