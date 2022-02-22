ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDOT prepares plows for winter storm, urges people to avoid or limit driving

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing plows for the upcoming winter storm and encouraging motorists to avoid driving.

An extended winter storm is expected to bring snowfall Tuesday morning into Thursday morning. According to CDOT, heavy snowfall is expected in the high country and eastern plains.

The Front Range is expected to experience lighter snow. Still, CDOT says drivers should brace themselves for heavier accumulations west of the I-25 corridor.

While plows will be out, CDOT says driving conditions will be slick and hazardous across the state.

CDOT crews will be fully deployed, working continuously through the storm. CDOT says crews will focus first on the interstates and other major state-maintained roadways with the highest traffic volumes. Once the storm subsides, crews will begin plowing other state routes.

Officials want to remind drivers that CDOT does not maintain local and residential streets, cities and counties are responsible for those roads.

For drivers who have to be on the roads, CDOT recommends the following:

  • Before heading out, know the latest weather and road conditions and plan accordingly.
  • If you are out, particularly in higher elevations and the mountains, be prepared for severe cold weather and have a winter emergency kit should there be road closures. Items include:
    • Water
    • Snacks
    • Blankets
    • Extra Winter Clothes
    • Flashlights
    • Battery Cables
    • Extra Batteries
    • Fully Charged Cell Phone
  • Make sure you leave with a full tank of gas and your vehicle should be winter ready as well.
  • Have the appropriate tires for the weather with at least 3/16 inch of tread.
  • Take it slow and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle ahead.
  • Leave plenty of space behind plows.

CDOT says m ost crashes are caused by driving too fast, following too closely, and not having the appropriate tires for the weather.

CDOT also reminds drivers to "bow to the plow," and avoid getting in a potentially dangerous situation.

According to officials, it's illegal to pass a snowplow when it is operating in a tandem formation with one or more snowplows. Tandem plowing staggers means multiple plows are covering all lanes and clearing the entire roadway in one sweep. CDOT says trying to pass plows in this formation is dangerous because you could experience white-out conditions and ridges of snow between lanes.

Plows also drop de-icer. If vehicles are too close, the de-icer can hit cars.

KRDO News Channel 13

Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While the city may have come up with a solution to the dangerous algae blooms in Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, that means motorboats will no longer be allowed on the water. For years, the City of Colorado Springs has been at war with the green/blue algae that frequent the The post Solution to dangerous algae blooms at Prospect Lake means no motorized boats appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
