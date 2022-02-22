ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Helping Hands of Tennessee making dentures available to patients

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 2 days ago
Helping Hands of Tennessee has been helping low-income clients without insurance gain access to dental care and treatment since its inception in 2018.

Director Sabrina Blue announced last week the organization is offering a long-requested service that will benefit even more people in Jackson and the surrounding areas.

“We are finally offering same-day service for dentures and partials,” Blue said. “This is something our patients have been requesting for some time, and it’s something that takes a lot of training and development.

“So we had to get the right person in that can do the work, teach others how to do it and get the funding for it as well. We’ve been blessed with all of those and we’ve gotten started with the service.”

Joel Newman is a veteran lab technician with 20 years of experience on top of growing up in the business with a parent who’s also a dental lab technician.

Blue said Newman is working in HHT’s facilities at 1408 North Highland Avenue in Jackson, and already has a couple other team members working with plans to expand in the coming months.

“We have a high demand for them, so not only is Joel in here doing the work, but he has talented team members in helping getting the job done for our patients as well,” Blue said.

So now a patient can walk into the clinic in the morning for an exam, have impressions made and come back and get a set of dentures by the end of the day.

Blue said it takes a lot of skill to be able to do that.

“I’ve learned that being a dental lab technician is like doing construction work or building a house,” Blue said. “It takes a lot of work and time to get good at doing that and become an expert, and there’s no ‘winging it.’

“And Joel approaches his work in the dental lab the same way and it shows.”

Blue said being able to provide this service is a reminder about the positive effects of dental work for patients, which is the main goal of HHT.

“When a person comes in needing work, they’re not very engaging because they don’t want to smile and they’re ashamed or afraid to,” Blue said. “But when they walk out, there’s a new confidence because they feel like they can smile again.

“We have patients who’ve mailed us letters telling us they got a job because they came here or started dating again. Having a better smile gives us all more confidence, and I’m glad we can provide our patients with access to that kind of confidence.”

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com or at 731-425-9751. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

