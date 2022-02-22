ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Governor candidate makes stop in Jackson

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aruvU_0eLBUZHE00

Dr. Jason Martin is a critical care doctor based in Nashville.

He’s also running to become the Democratic nominee for Governor later this year.

Martin was in Jackson on Monday speaking to a couple dozen supporters at Baker Bros. Barbecue in Downtown Jackson.

“This race continues to take on more and more importance the more time passes, and it may seem like this election is a long way off, but it’s really just around the corner,” Martin said. “The state general assembly is meeting again and continuing to do damage to Tennessee in my opinion.”

The two key issues Martin is running for are affordable healthcare and improvement in public education.

“What are we fighting for? Quality education is public schools is one because it’s under attack in the state of Tennessee,” Martin said. “For 30 years, the state has choked our public schools’ funding to the point it’s now withering.

“And now the government is blaming teachers, and that’s not right because our schools need billions of dollars in funding to give these kids a brighter future.”

Martin then discussed the area in which he has expertise.

“Tennessee leads the nation in the number of rural hospitals that have closed per capita, and more and more citizens are losing access to healthcare with many counties not having a single emergency medical facility in them,” Martin said. “That means if someone breaks their leg or has a heart attack, then that could mean 60 or even 80 miles they have to travel for that emergent care, and that’s not good enough.”

Martin also pushed Medicaid expansion.

“Mayor Craig Fitzhugh in Ripley used to be a state representative, and he said Tennessee’s failure to expand Medicaid is the single biggest moral failure in the state legislature’s history,” Martin said. “And I believe that too because it’s not only the right thing to do to give everyone access to affordable healthcare, but it makes business since because we lose $1 billion a year because we’re not taking care of our neighbors.”

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com or at 731-425-9751. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

Jackson, TN
The Jackson Sun

The Jackson Sun

