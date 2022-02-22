ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Alabama Dance Marathon raises more the $250,000 for children's hospital

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
The University of Alabama Dance Marathon raised $252,001 for Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham through the annual BAMAthon event.

The grand total was revealed Saturday during the organization's 12-hour dance marathon event, BAMAthon, which was held in the UA Student Center ballroom. All proceeds from BAMAthon were donated to Children's of Alabama hospital, organizers said.

“I hope BAMAthon served as a reminder to our participants that while they may just be one student on this large campus, they can make an everlasting impact on the lives of kids at Children’s of Alabama,” said Grace Muncy, president of UA Dance Marathon.

“While the event is about having fun and meeting new people, it is also about celebrating the accomplishments of Children’s of Alabama and the lives we are able to impact,” Muncy said.

Current and former patients of Children's of Alabama, known as Miracle Kids provided video messages sharing their stories of pediatric illness during Saturday's event. The 12-hour event included performances, guest speakers, dancing, games and more.

This year's BAMAthon was the organization's first in-person dance marathon event since being held virtually in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UA Dance Marathon has raised more than $2 million for Children's of Alabama through BAMAthon, which is now in its 11th year.

The group also hosted events throughout the year, such as fundraising nights at Tuscaloosa-area restaurants and theme days on the UA campus.

UA Dance Marathon is part of a nationwide movement that involves college and high school students who raise money for local Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Since 2011, the student group has hosted various events to support its yearlong mission to raise awareness and money for Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

