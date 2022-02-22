ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Real-life astronomer gives honest review of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' disaster movie

By Dean Regas
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKTda_0eLBU4FC00

Dean Regas is the astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and author of the books "Facts From Space!" and "100 Things to See in the Night Sky." He can be reached at dean@cincinnatiobservatory.org.

I watched Netflix’s "Don’t Look Up" movie twice: once as a movie patron and again as an astronomer. I’m always interested in how movies portray astronomers and, after two viewings, I’m happy to say we came out looking like the normal ones (maybe the only normal ones).

Note: This review is for people who have already seen the movie, so I won’t rehash the plot. But that also means spoilers are definitely ahead.

Does studying the universe give you a unique worldview? In "Don’t Look Up," that was definitely a theme. In a world filled with the social media-obsessed, the fame-driven, the politically ambitious, the bellicose and everyone in between, the astronomers were the only voices of reason.

Astronomers behaving well

I will say that the astronomers depicted in the movie do not fully represent my colleagues or the field as a whole. But these were the scenes where I thought the movie nailed it.

In the opening scene, Kate Dibiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) displays the true wonder and emotion when she first sees her comet. This is what astronomy is all about: searching and, if you’re lucky and good, finding. It was perhaps one of the best movie scenes to depict the sheer joy of discovery.

Contrast that with the emotion of uncertainty, then certainty, then disbelief, and then terror that Richard Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) showed when his math exposed the nightmare scenario: that on paper, the comet was going to hit the Earth. No CGI needed. His face was apocalyptic.

Two types of “scientists”

"Don’t Look Up" also contrasts two types of scientists. The astronomers represent the pure scientist, forever looking, ever-curious. They are in the dome, in the lab. Classic.

The second kind of scientist is demonstrated by eccentric tech-wizard Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), who embodies a conglomeration of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Isherwell is the perfect user of science, the technologist who does things just to do them (and turn a profit). Science and technology are really two sides of the same coin. But the public in "Don’t Look Up" views them as separate entities – one group makes theories while the other makes our lives better. To put it in a more negative way, technologists are just like the astronomers, only much more successful.

Isherwell’s “success” comes at a price: his soul. He obviously does not have humanity’s best interests at heart. His analytics tell him that a vast new pile of minerals on a dead planet is still a vast pile of minerals.

Life on Earth – not just us

Although too short and oddly-timed, the montages of life on Earth impacted me. By showing the various animal and plant life, it reminded me that this planet is not just us. The movie sucks you into human concerns so much that, I’ll admit, I didn’t even think about life other than humans. It made me feel so human-centric.

It made me consider, for maybe the first time, we (humans) have a responsibility to all life on Earth. If we fail, we fail not just us but everything that has evolved from the beginning of time on perhaps the only place life exists. The weight of that responsibility can be overwhelming.

Apocalyptic comedy

One of the most moving scenes was when Dr. Mindy and the public first see the comet with their own eyes. Fear, beauty, wonder, the comet is horrific and glorious at the same time. This is what ancient stargazers must have thought whenever a new, cometary guest emerged in their sky. “Wow,” mixed with, “Uh oh …”

The apocalyptic comedy was at its best when President Orlean (Meryl Streep) smokes in front of a flammable truck while telling Dr. Mindy, “You’re with the grown-ups now.” And when the benefit concert featuring Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi goes sideways so subtly as Grande rises up from the stage in a flowing, nebulous outfit. It was only after five seconds, with my mouth agape, when I realized the supreme tone-deafness of the moment and yelled at the TV, “No! No! Oh my god, she’s the freaking comet. Nooooooo!”

Astronomers are like us

The movie shows the many true intersections between the world of astronomers and everyone else.

I thoroughly appreciated the interviews with morning show hosts Kate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. They so accurately show the astronomers coming face to face with real people trying to make small talk. “Wait,” the interviewers think, “are they astrologers or astronomers? Shoot, what’s the difference?” This is followed by the voice in their heads screaming, “Don’t ask about aliens. Don’t ask about aliens.”

This was exactly what I experienced early in my career with media interviews about latest discoveries. I prepared myself with the facts and then, wham, the first question came at me, “So Dean, you can tell us. Are there really aliens?” Like Dr. Mindy, I quickly learned to be ready for any question, to “keep it simple,” “tell us what it is” and “don’t use math.”

However, one of the major mistakes in this movie: No observational astronomers would sit down for dinner as the comet fell. They would be at the closest point to the impact site and counting it down. Astronomers’ fear of missing out is stronger than even the end of the world.

Do we deserve to survive?

As an astronomer, I’ve wondered, “Will I ever have to break this news to the public?” How would I relate the devastating news that an asteroid is going to destroy life on Earth and there is nothing we can do about it?

I heartily believe in the parting words of the movie, “We really did have everything, didn’t we?” Maybe that is where astronomers have a unique perspective. With all of our studies of the heavens, astronomers have still not discovered one planet where life exists. In fact, there is no place in the universe that we know of, outside Earth, where you can walk outside without a spacesuit and not die instantly and painfully. We may someday find a hospitable planet, ready for us to move in, but it will be trillions of miles away and require a journey of 20,000 years. We can’t run. We can’t hide. There is nowhere else for us to go (and subsequently be eaten by a bronteroc).

Earth has been struck by comets and asteroids before, and it will be struck again. But there’s good news: We are at a point in history, for the very first time, that we can spot an incoming asteroid and do something about it. We have the power to save the Earth. Are we up to the challenge? And as "Don’t Look Up" painfully asks, do we deserve to survive?

Want to discuss space movies? Join Dean for an online class March 8 called "Please Look Up," register at cincinnatiobservatory.org/events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
Distractify

Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cudi
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
TV & VIDEOS
99.5 WKDQ

Netflix Will Have a New Movie Every Week in 2022

As has been their policy for the last couple years, Netflix will once again release at least one new original movie every single week in 2022. And since they just revealed their full film preview, and it’s not just a list of 52 titles, you can expect a lot more than just one new movie each week this calendar year.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Astronomers
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is ready to fill your heart with some of the best new content available for streaming this month, so get ready to feel the love that is the full force of their February programming. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, any heartbreak will soon be healed by the impressive list of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and impressive February 2022 premieres will have something sweet for everything.
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

“Don’t look up is no better”

Fans of Marvel and especially the latest movie on Spider-Man they do not seem to have taken the film’s absence from the Academy’s nominated selection for Best Picture for the next Oscars well. Among these there is also a very prestigious one, namely the popular conductor Jimmy Kimmel who complained publicly.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ See Oscar Noms Halo Effect On Netflix

Netflix doesn’t have the box office to boast about when it comes to this year’s Oscar nominees The Power of the Dog, and Don’t Look Up, but it has the streaming viewership it can beat the drum about. After Power of the Dog scored the most Oscar noms this year at 12 including Best Picture, Jane Campion’s feature adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 Western novel popped back into Netflix’s top 10 most watched films chart for the week of February 7-13 with 5.46 million hours watched. The movie hit the service December 1 and ranked as the No. 1 most-watched movie in its first...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy