Novak Djokovic has said as things stand he will not be able to compete at the Indian Wells Masters due to his vaccine status.The Serb was speaking after his first 2022 match and win where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. He was unable to play at the Australian Open in January as he was deported after not having the Covid vaccine and now it seems he will not be able to attend another major event.“As of today, not. I can’t go, I can’t enter the United States,” he said. “As of today...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO