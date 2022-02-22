ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Community rallies around Liam Gasser, hosting fundraiser

By Bradley Zimmerman, Sarah Lehman
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several members of the Champaign community are rallying around a young man who is defying the odds and doctors’ predictions of living a normal life again after being shot in the head.

They’re hosting a community fundraiser for him and his family, hoping to achieve Victory over Violence.

Liam Gasser was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident last October. Doctors told his family that he would never live the same life.

But Terry Von Thaden, Liam’s mother, said he’s a fighter.

Video of Liam taking his first steps since being shot grabbed the eyes and hearts of thousands of people. Doctors said those first steps were nearly impossible, but his mom knew better.

“Liam is a survivor he’s went leaps and bounds,” said Jonathan Blake of Citizens Against Gun Violence

Every day, he is getting stronger, but he still has a long road ahead of him. That’s why several gun violence activists in the Champaign community are putting the fundraiser together.

“We want to do what we can as far as working with the community, working with other businesses to make an example and get those things that Liam may need,” Blake said. “It’s a struggle for Mom. Mom’s doing everything she can.”

The fundraiser is happening April 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Venue CU. Admission is $25 and will include food, raffles, auctions and entertainment.

You can find out more here or call 217-202-2821 or send an email to mike@megaeventauctions.com or cugvurbana@gmail.com.

