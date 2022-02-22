ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Dept. of Labor & Industry Submits Final Proposal to Update Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage Act Regulations

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — On Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the department’s submission of final-form regulations to update decades-old rules about how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees who work a fluctuating workweek schedule are appropriately compensated for overtime. The department has...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 27

Richard Fly
2d ago

Yeah we need to make the minimum wage so high NO one can start a business because they want as much as a person who went to college and got a degree!!!! They what to make as much as the owner of the company they work for!!!! Well you are getting what you want and the Chinese communist party is very very happy about that!!!

Reply(12)
8
James Montenegro
2d ago

Right now we are loosing business as we have increased wages causing our prices to go up. We are at $11.50 and as a small business we are not going to be around long.

Reply(2)
3
Marie E.
2d ago

if minimum going up to $12 does that mean the rest of us will get a $5/hr hike? sure could use it for student loans!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Nurse Entrepreneurs Invited to Apply for $5000 Award from Guardian Nurses

PENNSYLVANIA — Guardian Nurses Healthcare Advocates, a national patient advocacy organization comprised of a team of nurses with clinical knowledge and experience managing and coordinating care – has partnered with The Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania to recognize an entrepreneurial Pennsylvania nurse with the 2022 Guardian Nurses Entrepreneurial Award.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration, Homecare Advocates Highlight Investments In Direct Care Workforce

HARRISBURG, PA — On Thursday, Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined representatives from United Home Care Workers Pennsylvania, Voices for Independence, and a direct care recipient living and working in Northwest Pennsylvania to highlight the impact of investments in Pennsylvania’s direct care workforce made possible by the $1.2 billion investment by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

West Chester Seeks Civil Service Commission Applications

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Borough of West Chester recently announced it is seeking applicants and will conduct interviews to fill a vacancy on the Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission advises the Borough Council and the Mayor in the hiring of all personnel in police officer positions in the Police Department of the Borough of West Chester; participates in all tasks associated with the examinations for appointment to a police officer position in the Police Department of the Borough of West Chester; and, adheres to all the rules, regulations and procedures of the Civil Service Commission. Candidates must be Borough of West Chester residents.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
MyChesCo

Bucks County Construction Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Nearly $1.3 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 72-year-old Samuel Bullock of Langhorne, PA, entered a plea of guilty this week before United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his orchestration of a tax fraud scheme to avoid paying nearly $1.3 million in federal income taxes for his general contracting business, Bullock Construction.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Indigenous Groups to School Twin Valley Board on Mascot

ELVERSON, PA — A Native American businesswoman from Berks County is speaking out against the Twin Valley “Raiders”. Amanda Funk is an M.A. graduate of Kutztown University, the Founder and Executive Director of The Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge, and a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She was asked to address the district after a lack of action from administrators.
ELVERSON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Pa Dept#L I#Irrc
MyChesCo

Bee Bootcamp Veterans Classes Enrolling Now

FORBES ROAD, PA — Military veterans interested in beekeeping and honey production are invited to enroll by March 11, 2022, in Bee Bootcamp classes in Allegheny, Chester, Dauphin, and Luzerne counties. Bee Bootcamp is a comprehensive, hands-on training program that provides participants with the basic knowledge to establish and...
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District’s Katie Connolly Takes First Place in the Chester County Spelling Bee

Champion Katie Connolly from Charles F. Patton Middle School competing in the 2022 Chester County Spelling Bee. DOWNINGTOWN, PA — Katie Connolly, an eighth-grader at Charles F. Patton Middle School, took first place as Chester County’s top speller in the Chester County Spelling Bee on Monday, February 7, 2022. Winning with the word “antenatus” (A-N-T-E-N-A-T-U-S), Connolly will move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June. “I think it will be fun to go to Washington, D.C. and I’m looking forward to meeting other kids who are as passionate about this as I am,” Connolly said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Rockland Immunochemicals Collaborates With Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing

LIMERICK, PA — Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (Rockland), a leading life science reagents manufacturer and service provider with years of expertise in antibodies, assay, and reagent development for early- to late-stage bioprocessing and the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB), a full-service development and training organization specializing in biologics and biopharmaceuticals announced an agreement has been signed under which both entities are able to utilize one another’s strengths to provide complete and scalable bioprocessing solutions to both large and emerging biopharmaceutical companies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Bitcoin ATM Opens in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — Hippo Kiosks, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata, PA. The new bitcoin ATM is located at the Ephrata (east) “Sunoco Mini Mart” gas station at 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bitcoin ATM at Ephrata is available to the public 7 days a week, the machine is placed indoors on the right from the entrance, and is servicing the Ephrata township, Lincoln area, and the entire Lancaster county. The bitcoin ATM at Ephrata allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. To buy or sell bitcoins customers are not required to do any online pre-registrations, customers can walk to the machine with only cash and their bitcoin wallet and make a purchase. For larger purchases, the machine may prompt customers to scan their ID or insert their phone number.
EPHRATA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
MyChesCo

Ag Secretary Reminds Dog Owners Licenses Are Your Responsibility

HARRISBURG, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that a dog license is not only a responsibility, but a tangible way to love your dog and bring them home quickly if they are lost. The reminder came in recognition of February as “Love Your Dog, License Your Dog” Month in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

PA Agriculture Secretary Advises Vigilance to Pennsylvania Poultry Owners to Protect Against Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal Health and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed findings of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in birds within the United States. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reminds Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and review biosecurity practices. HPAI is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Taylor Northeast Becomes Exclusive US Distributor of EPIQ Mecfor

MORGANTOWN, PA — Taylor Northeast (TNE), a Pennsylvania-based material handling equipment supplier, announced that it is now the factory-authorized distributor of EPIQ Mecfor mobile equipment, products, and parts for the entire US market. As of January 1, 2022, TNE and its affiliate company, H&K Equipment, are handling all EPIQ...
MORGANTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Helix Bar Review by AccessLex Announces Release of Free Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) Course

WEST CHESTER, PA — In October 2021, AccessLex Institute launched Helix Bar Review by AccessLexSM, the first and only national nonprofit bar prep program. Created to provide affordable, best-in-class bar review to the tens of thousands of aspiring lawyers who take the bar exam each year, Helix has added Helix MPRESM to its growing list of no cost, low cost, and no profit offerings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Downingtown Area SD Superintendent Announces Retirement

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — During the February 9 Downingtown Area School District (DASD) board meeting, the board of directors approved the retirement of district superintendent, Dr. Emilie M. Lonardi, effective June 30, 2022. Dr. Lonardi has served as a superintendent for the past 24 years, with the last five in Downingtown.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Troy Grubb Appointed Site Administrator at Brandywine Battlefield

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced the recent appointment of Troy Grubb to the position of site administrator at Brandywine Battlefield Park. “Troy brings a wealth of experience to his new position at Brandywine Battlefield Park,” said Melissa Mann, director of PHMC’s Bureau of...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wipfli Announces Solve100 and Waypoint Join Firm

WEST CHESTER, PA — Wipfli LLP, a top 20 accounting and consulting firm with more than 100,000 clients, announced that the teams from Solve100 and Waypoint recently joined the firm. The two companies bring a combined 25 years of broad capabilities in data analytics and application development. Their experienced...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy