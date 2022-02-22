ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching NeuroImage: Rapid Identification of Infectious Optic Neuritis by Next-Generation Sequencing

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 52-year-old, HIV-negative woman presented with one year of bilateral painless central vision loss that worsened over 3 months. A medical examination revealed Argyll Robertson pupil (i.e., accommodates but does not react to light). Single-read next-generation sequencing (NGS) of the CSF identified 89 sequence...

n.neurology.org

MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood test for Alzheimer's proves highly accurate in large, international study

A blood test developed at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has proven highly accurate in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease in a study involving nearly 500 patients from across three continents, providing further evidence that the test should be considered for routine screening and diagnosis. The...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Analysis of DNA reveals weapons used by our immune cells to fight tuberculosis

A study led by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Infectious Diseases Labs (ID Labs) has identified a gene, KCNJ15, that is associated with helping our immune system fight tuberculosis (TB), and potentially other infectious diseases. The research was published in Nature Microbiology on 31 January 2022.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Infusion of Stem Cells Improves Sepsis Outcomes in Mice

Sepsis, an inflammatory syndrome that occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection, is responsible for about 20% of deaths worldwide. A new study by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine suggests that infusion of new, healthy hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from the bone marrow could improve sepsis outcomes in a mouse model, with the hopes of eventually translating this approach into new therapeutic strategies for sepsis in humans. Their report appears today in the journal eLife.
SCIENCE
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
