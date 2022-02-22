ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, WV

Bethany is Eliminated by Franciscan

Steubenville, OH. (WTRF) – The Barons found a lot of success shooting from beyond the arc.

Joseph Ciola was good for Franciscan from deep to put the Barons up 6. Soon after, Sean Hickey capitalized on a three pointer.

The struggling season for Bethany came to an end by a score of 108-89. The Bison went just 2-18 in the regular season and now will have to focus on next year.

