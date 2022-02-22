Bethany is Eliminated by Franciscan
Steubenville, OH. (WTRF) – The Barons found a lot of success shooting from beyond the arc.
Joseph Ciola was good for Franciscan from deep to put the Barons up 6. Soon after, Sean Hickey capitalized on a three pointer.
The struggling season for Bethany came to an end by a score of 108-89. The Bison went just 2-18 in the regular season and now will have to focus on next year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0